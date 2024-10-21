Champions League: I’ve dreamt of these moments as a young boy, says Matty Cash on potential debut

Birmingham, Oct 21 Matty Cash is hoping to realise his UEFA Champions League dream as Aston Villa prepare to face Italian club Bologna on Tuesday night. Cash, facing the media in Monday’s pre-match press conference, talked of his childhood ambition as he looks to make his debut in Europe’s premier club competition.

“As a young boy, every boy’s dream is to play at the highest level in football. I’ve worked incredibly hard to get here. Had a spell at the World Cup, which is a major tournament and was amazing. I made my Premier League debut four years ago, and now the Champions League. I’m really looking forward to it, I’ve dreamt of these moments as a young boy and so hopefully it comes,” said Cash.

The right-back sustained an injury early on in this season and subsequently missed the Villains’, the side’s first game in the tournament in 42 years, opening 3-0 triumph over BSC Young Boys in Switzerland.

Having been sidelined for five weeks, Cash made his return to Villa’s matchday squad as an unused substitute for the 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich on matchday two. He has since played in the Premier League matches against Manchester United and Fulham.

Cash witnessed the special night at Villa Park against Bayern from the bench as the stadium lit up for its first home game since 1982. Jon Duran’s sole goal on the night created an ‘incredible’ atmosphere which the defender acknowledged.

“I think it will be loud (tomorrow), the first one against Bayern was incredible. I sat on the bench and it was so loud, I couldn’t even hear myself talk. I think every game this year in the Champions League at home is going to be an amazing atmosphere. I’m really looking forward to it. I haven’t made my Champions League debut yet, hopefully it comes tomorrow,” he added.

