Champions Trophy: Latif terms Pakistan's squad a 'political selection'; Tanveer says it is a "joke"

Mumbai, Feb 1 Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has called the squad picked for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 as "a political selection" and played the national selection committee for making a few surprise decisions. In the squad announced on Friday, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf staged a comeback after two years on the sidelines. He was surprisingly included at the last minute with his picture meeting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif - although it is an old picture ­- highlighted as the route to his comeback.

"It seems a political selection," alleged the outspoken Latif while speaking to Telecomeasia.net. "Faheem has no recent performance to warrant a selection and nor is his record impressive."

Once a prime candidate for the white-ball team, Ashraf's performance went down and his ODI record shows it. In 34 ODIs he has 26 wickets at an average of 46.30 and in 24 innings he batted his average is 10.66 with a highest of 28.

Sources told Telecomasia.net that Aamer Jamal was the favourite to get the nod but was dropped at the last minute in favour of Ashraf. Amongst the other surprises is the return of allrounder Khushdil Shah and wicketkeeper batter Usman Khan, who has yet to play a one-day international.

Latif said Pakistan tried several new players on their successful tours of Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa but they were not retained by the selectors. "The squad has several players like Ashraf, Fakhar, and Saud Shakeel who were not part of the system on the last three tours and it's now up to the captain Mohammad Rizwan to select the best 11 which Imran Khan did in 1992 triumph and Younis Khan in 2009," said Latif.

Latif hoped the gamble of using Babar Azam as an opener would pay off. "I think Babar will be useful as an opener but the main issue is who will take wickets in the overs 11-20 and then 31-40 which has been Pakistan's weakness in recent ODIs as we suffered badly in the 2023 World Cup in that area."

It's a joke, says Tanveer Ahmed

Former fast bowler Tanveer Ahmed, who played five Tests, two ODIs, and a single T20I for Pakistan, termed the squad as a "joke."

"We have selected a squad which is a joke in our conditions," Tanveer told Telecomeasia.net. "Look at India, they have four quality spinners in Ravindra Jadeja, Washinton Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel and we have what, just one spinner in Abrar Ahmed.

"This is a squad that is selected on perchi (recommendations) and for this, the selection committee will be responsible," said Tanveer. "There was no need to change the squad that did so well on the last three tours."

Pakistan won their first ODI series in Australia in 22 years, prevailing over the hosts 2-1. They also won 2-1 in Zimbabwe and recorded a historic 3-0 win in South Africa.

Tanveer questioned the dropping of Sufiyan Moqeem, who did well in recent matches and also questioned not picking a genuine opener like Imam-ul-Haq.

He also laughed off selector Asad Shafiq's assertion that Fakhar's opening partner will be decided by the selectors before each match.

“Fakhar’s opening partner could be either Babar Azam or Saud Shakeel, depending on various factors such as conditions, opposition, and match strategy. Both players are highly capable at the top of the order, with Babar being particularly seasoned in the role, regularly opening in T20Is and did it in the last Test in South Africa," Asad Shafiq was quoted as saying in the release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Pakistan face New Zealand in the opening match of the Champions Trophy in Karachi on February 19 before meeting India in Dubai four days later. Their last league match will be against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 27.

