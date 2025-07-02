Chelsea sign Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion on eight-year deal

London, July 2 Chelsea have announced the signing of Brazil international Joao Pedro from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 23-year-old forward has penned a long-term deal with the Blues that runs through to 2033, and joins the squad immediately ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final against Palmeiras.

As per a report by the BBC, Chelsea have secured the Brazilian's services for a price tag of 60 million Pounds.

"Everyone knows this is a big club with a great history. They had brilliant players in the past and have brilliant players now. So I am excited to join and you know when you are a Chelsea player you must think one thing — win," said Pedro.

A product of Brazilian giants Fluminense, Joao Pedro first emerged as a teenager with flair and a natural eye for goal. He netted 10 times in 36 games for the Rio club before making the leap to English football.

His journey continued at Watford, where he impressed across four seasons with 109 appearances, 24 goals, occasionally wearing the captain’s armband during the 2022/23 campaign — all before turning 22.

In 2023, Joao Pedro signed for Brighton and made an instant impact. He scored on his debut and went on to deliver a standout campaign with 19 goals in all competitions, finishing as the Seagulls’ joint-top scorer.

A versatile forward, Joao brings top-flight experience having also represented Brazil on the international stage with three caps, the most recent coming in a 2–1 win over Colombia

In his first interview, the 23-year-old also details his relationship with Brazilian defender David Luiz, who won the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League across two spells at Stamford Bridge.

"I'm close a little bit to David Luiz. I spoke to him, not about Chelsea, but about my career and how I could develop better. He helped me," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor