Chennai to host Indian Racing League's races at Madras International Circuit

Bringing cheer to motorsports enthusiasts, Madras International Circuit, the first permanent racing circuit in India, is all set to host Indian Racing League's races on the weekend of November 25th and December 2.

Madras International Circuit today also hosted the season's pre-testing to gear up for the maiden Indian Racing League. With a vision to revolutionize motorsports in India, Indian Motorsports Company, Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd (RPPL) recently announced the kickstart of the Indian Racing League, a one-of-its-kind motorsport racing event in India. The motorsport league is bringing 24 prominent Foreign and Indian drivers to the country for a unique spectacle for racing enthusiasts with four consecutive weekends starting November 19.

MIC in Chennai will host six city-based Teams including its own Chennai Turbo Riders and others including Speed Demons Delhi, Bangalore Speedsters, Hyderabad Blackbirds, GodSpeed Kochi and Goa Aces to enthrall greater enthusiasm among the motorsports fans and audiences, as per a press release from Indian Racing League.

The Chennai Turbo Riders include the city's very own driver Vishnu Prasad, a 13-time Indian national champion with extensive experience in motorsports. The Chennai team also features renowned drivers like Parth Ghorpade, an Indian professional driver hailing from Maharashtra, 5 times winner of the national championship; Jon Lancaster, a veteran British driver and winner of the European Le Mans Series amongst other championship and female Formula Racing driver Nicole Havrda, a young upcoming talent, who is a proven racer with multiple podium finishes.

The Indian Racing League will feature male and female drivers competing against each other on a level playing field with the same ecosystem and machinery. There would be several women drivers as well in the Indian Racing League including Celia Martin, a French race car driver. She is the winner of the ADAC Total 24 hours of Nurburgring - SP8 class and along other podium finishes.

Akhilesh Reddy, Director MEIL and Chairman, RPPL (Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd) said, "The Indian Racing league is the ultimate push to bring the Indian motorsports segment to a global stage and provide young racers a platform to compete with international motorsports drivers. Chennai has always been a prominent hub for motorsport talent in India and plays a pivotal role in Indian motorsports history. With the state-of-the-art infrastructure for motorsports and racing enthusiasts, the Indian Racing League will be a game-changer for how motorsports is perceived in our nation."

The Wolf racing team is operating all the competing cars, because of RPPL's unique and innovative idea, both men and women have an equal chance to compete on a fair playing field, with the objective of making India a popular motorsports destination worldwide. With the Indian Racing League only beginning, RPPL aims to establish a solid racing infrastructure in India and begin cultivating top talent from the ground up.

( With inputs from ANI )

