Chennaiyin FC and Norwich City FC join forces to advance football development and global outreach

Chennai, April 3 Chennaiyin FC and English football club Norwich City FC have announced a strategic partnership aimed at fostering mutual growth, innovation, and collaboration in football.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the clubs on Wednesday here during a press conference attended by Ekansh Gupta, Vice President of Chennaiyin FC, alongside Sam Jeffery, Commercial Director at Norwich City FC.

Chennaiyin FC and Norwich City FC bring to the partnership a wealth of experience, expertise, and unique footballing philosophies.

"We are delighted to unveil our collaboration with Norwich City. Let me be clear: this is far from a mere marketing ploy. We anticipate significant advancements for our developmental teams through this partnership. I am confident that we can assist Norwich City in achieving their aim of establishing a presence within the Indian sports ecosystem,” said Ekansh Gupta, Vice President, Chennaiyin FC.

Commenting on the partnership Sam Jeffery, Commercial Director at Norwich City FC, said: "This is an extremely exciting moment for Norwich City as we enter into our partnership with Chennaiyin FC, and with it the Indian football market. We believe there’s significant commercial opportunity in this fantastic part of the world, and we’re really excited to build a mutually beneficial and culturally authentic collaboration with our friends at Chennaiyin FC."

Norwich City FC’s technical expertise and involvement in workshops and seminars will play a crucial role in enhancing coaching standards and methodologies at Chennaiyin FC. Active participation in youth development programs, including talent identification processes and coaching clinics, will further strengthen the impact of the partnership.

Periodic friendly matches and training camps organised by both clubs will provide valuable exposure to players and contribute to the growth of football in their respective regions.

Norwich City have won the League Cup twice, in 1961-62 and 1984-85, and finished third in the 1992-93 season of the English Premier League. They also clinched the EFL Championship title in the 2018-19, and 2020-21 seasons. They are currently at sixth position in the ongoing season of the Championship, keeping themselves in the race for a Premier League promotion.

Chennaiyin FC are currently competing in the ISL 2023-24 with their next match scheduled against Jamshedpur FC in Chennai on Thursday, their hopes for a top six finish, very much alive.

Both Chennaiyin and Norwich are led by women entrepreneurs, Vita Dani and Delia Smith, who are focused on harnessing the power of the sport and developing local talent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor