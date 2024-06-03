Chennaiyin FC announces signing of midfielder Jitendra Singh

Chennai, June 3 Chennaiyin FC have announced the signing of defensive midfielder Jitendra Singh as part of the club’s roster for the 2024-25 season.

The 22-year-old hailing from Kolkata has signed a two-year contract with the Marina Machans following his stint with Jamshedpur FC. Renowned for his strong defensive capabilities and midfield versatility, Singh adds depth to the Chennaiyin squad.

This signing highlights Chennaiyin FC’s dedication to strengthening their squad with promising talent. Singh, who played under coach Owen Coyle at Jamshedpur FC, brings valuable experience and familiarity with Coyle’s tactics.

“We were looking to add some physicality in the midfield area and having worked with Jitendra, we believed he was perfect to play that role for us. He's a hardworking and intelligent boy who will be admired by the team and fans alike,” Owen said.

Jitendra Singh has made a name for himself as he was part of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He was also selected to play for the Indian Arrows and made his debut against Chennai City, even registering a goal a month later.

