Chess launches new World Championship, approved by FIDE, to crown combined winner in Fast Classic, Rapid, Blitz

Mumbai, Oct 15 The organisers of Norway Chess on Thursday announced the launch of a new World Championship, which will crown a champion across all time controls -- the Fast Classic, Rapid and Blitz, which has been approved and endorsed by the sport's world governing body, FIDE.

The new championship, titled the Total Chess World Championship Tour, will consist of four events each year and crown a combined champion across three disciplines – Fast Classic, Rapid, and Blitz chess. “We expect this to become one of the most prestigious events in the entire chess Calendar,” Kjell Madland, CEO of Norway Chess and of the new championship, said in a release on Wednesday.

The Total Chess World Championship Tour will crown an overall champion across three disciplines - Fast Classic, Rapid, and Blitz, and the winner will be crowned FIDE World Combined Champion.

The overall championship, comprising four tournaments held in various global cities, will have a minimum $2.7mn annual prize pool across the Tour -- $750,000 per event for the first three events and: $450,000 for the finals -- plus performance bonuses. A pilot tournament is planned for fall 2026, with the first full championship season in 2027.

The initiative comes from the organisers of the prestigious Norway Chess tournament, and the official World Championship status agreement was signed with the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in early October. The vision of the Total Chess World Championship Tour is to find the player who best masters the disciplines Fast Classic, Rapid, and Blitz combined. Fast Classic is an innovation of classical chess, featuring a time limit as short as 45 minutes plus a 30-second increment per move. This will receive a rating as classical chess.

“We are looking for 'The Total Chess Player' – a versatile, tactically intelligent, and technically skilled athlete who seamlessly adapts to multiple time controls”, says Kjell Madland.

The tour will take place in various cities across the globe, and during the final stop, an overall winner will be crowned: the official FIDE World Combined Champion.

“We want to create an entertaining tournament using cutting-edge technology, innovative and engaging TV and streaming broadcasts, and faster formats to open up the sport of chess to a broader audience than ever before. We expect this to become one of the most prestigious events in the entire chess Calendar. We are very honoured by the strong trust FIDE has shown in the project. From the very beginning, the federation has been an active and engaged partner — ensuring the project aligns with FIDE’s vision and standards. We want to thank them, and especially the FIDE President, for their close involvement and support,” says Kjell Madland.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich expresses strong support for the “We are always looking for ways to innovate and push the boundaries of what chess can be. Although chess is already one of the most popular games in the world, its growth potential is still enormous. With the Total Chess World Championship Tour, we give players a new title to compete for, and the audience a faster tournament format, and we hope the tournament can captivate both the existing chess fans and new audiences”, says FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich.

“We see this as a great addition to the traditional and prestigious World Chess Championship, where we crown the undisputed champion of classic chess. The championships will complement each other and offer even more excitement for the fans. This is not a short-term initiative, but a long-term agreement between FIDE and Norway Chess”, says Arkady Dvorkovich.

