Chess Olympiad set to start on July 28 at Mahabalipuram
By IANS | Published: March 25, 2022 11:15 AM2022-03-25T11:15:04+5:302022-03-25T11:30:23+5:30
Chennai, March 25 The 44th Chess Olympiad will kick start at Mahabalipuram near here on July 28 while ...
Chennai, March 25 The 44th Chess Olympiad will kick start at Mahabalipuram near here on July 28 while the first round will be played on July 29, said secretary, All India Chess Federation
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app