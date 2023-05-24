Chhattisgarh: Karate players accuse Association president of sending obscene texts

Pendra (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 24 : A group of women Karate players has accused the president of Chhattisgarh Karate Association of sending obscene texts in the state's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) district.

A group of Karate players, all girls, lodged a verbal complaint alleging that the office-bearers of Chhattisgarh Karate Association sending them obscene messages and also making calls to them untimely, said GPM Collector Priyanka Mahobia.

After investigation in the case, further course of action will be moved, said the Collector.

Claiming the allegations against him as baseless and wrong, the state president of Chhattisgarh Karate Association Sushil Chandra has submitted a written complaint at the office of GPM Superintendent of Police and demanded to launch a probe into it.

"We have received the complaint from Chandra and police will take necessary action," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogesh Patel.

