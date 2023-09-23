China, Iran into last four at Hangzhou Asiad men's volleyball tournament

Hangzhou, Sep 23 Men's volleyball teams of China and Iran both advanced into the last four directly with victories at the Cross Match phase at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

China, who finished top of Group A, swept past Indonesia 3-1 (25-17, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22) to make the last four, reports Xinhua.

In the beginning of the match, both teams were evenly matched, with China making more errors at the net. During Jiang Chuan's serves, China established a four-point lead. Building on their momentum, China further extended their advantage before claiming the set at 25-17.

The second set went more smoothly for China, but Indonesia fought back in the third set and once led China with a five-point cushion. Although China narrowed the gap through Zhang Jingying's serves, the host side still lost 25-23.

China kept a small advantage throughout the fourth set and eventually claimed the 3-1 victory.

"During the third set, Indonesia suddenly increased their attacking pace, and our adaptability was somewhat lacking," said China head coach Wu Sheng.

"We have two more days to make adjustments, focusing on physical fitness and technical training," he added.

"They played quite well, their blocking and defense at the net were very impressive," said China's Li Yongzhen.

Also on Friday, defending champion Iran defeated Thailand 25-21, 25-18, 25-16 to directly reach the semifinals.

There were also wins for India, Qatar, Japan and Pakistan in the Cross Match phase.

