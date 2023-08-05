China sweep four synchro diving golds at World Cup Berlin Super Final

Berlin, Aug 5 The Chinese diving team swept all four synchronized golds on offer at the 2023 World Aquatics World Cup Berlin Super Final here.

Chinese pair Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan led after each round in the women's synchro 10m, the first event of the tournament. The two-time world champions executed three dives that earned more than 80 points apiece to inflate their winning 362.76-point tally, 74.76 points ahead of runners-up Caeli McKay and Kate Miller of Canada, reports Xinhua.

"The Berlin Super Final is very important for us and we take it very seriously. But it's a tight schedule after the World Championships, and we didn't have much time to rest. Actually we're not very satisfied with our dives today," said 17-year-old Chen.

Chen paired with Quan to claim the World Championships title in the synchronized platform twice, and World Cup gold on many occasions, but the duo has not won the Olympic gold medal together yet.

"I hope Quan and I will compete in the synchronized 10m together at the Paris Olympics, and hopefully we can win the title," said Chen.

The Canadians moved ahead of British duo Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson on their last dive, winning by only 2.10 points.

China's Long Daoyi and Wang Zongyuan, newly-crowned world champions in the men's synchro 3m, outscored seven other pairs on each of their six dives for 451.44 points in total and claim the gold, 56.04 points ahead of silver medalists Jordan Houlden and Anthony Harding of Britain.

"It's really a big challenge to compete in World Cup just one week after the World Championships. Fortunately, we finished our dives well," said Wang. "From Xi'an World Cup to Berlin Super Final, my partner and I had stable performance and the results are good."

Italian pair Lorenzo Marsaglia and Giovanni Tocci finished third with 381.87 points, and the bronze medal is their first podium finish in the 2023 World Cup tournaments.

China's Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen, two-time world champions in the women's synchro 3m, continued their success with 311.19 points on Friday.

"Actually we did not have the best dives of our own. But after all these tough international competitions this season, we can adjust in a short time period and make ourselves fit. It's a satisfying result," said 21-year-old Chang.

Canada's Mia Vallee and Pamela Ware leaped into the silver-medal position on their last dive. Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook of the United States took the bronze, a slim 1.68 points behind the Canadians.

In the final event of the day, China's Lian Junjie and Yang Hao earned five perfect scores for their second dive and claimed the gold with 471.00 points.

Australia's Domonic Bedggood and Cassiel Rousseau won the silver, and Mexican duo Randal Willars Valdez and Jose Balleza Isaias finished third.

The men's 3m springboard and women's 10m platform finals will take place on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor