Chinese basketball rising star Yang announces entry into NBA Draft 2025

Beijing, April 26 China's teenage center Yang Hansen announced his decision to enter the NBA Draft 2025 on Saturday.

"This is the most important decision in my life. I want to showcase myself on a bigger stage," said the 19-year-old in an interview with Xinhua.

"Two years ago, I competed against the best players of my age worldwide at the FIBA U19 Men's Basketball World Cup, which boosted my confidence and fueled my determination to reach new heights," Yang reflected on his earlier experiences.

"I also attended the NBA Summer League together with our national team last year. It was a vital opportunity for me to gain experience."

In the ongoing Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) playoffs, Yang has demonstrated his talent by leading the Qingdao Eagles to the quarterfinals, despite a narrow loss to the top-seeded Zhejiang Lions in a 3-2 best-of-five series.

"Now, I believe it's time to improve myself and learn more at a higher level. I want to express my gratitude to my club and our fans for their unwavering support," noted the 2.18-meter center.

In January, Yang's domestic agency announced that he had signed with Klutch Sports Group, a prominent agency founded by Rich Paul, known for representing NBA stars like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and De'Aaron Fox.

"Klutch Sports Group recommended experienced coaches coming to China to provide guidance in basketball skills, tactics, and living habits. There will be more training plans in the United States," Yang said. "I have been ready both mentally and physically."

During the 2024-2025 CBA regular season, Yang averaged 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, three assists and one steal per game, with an impressive average of 2.6 blocks, ranking him first in the league. He was named to the CBA All-Star starting lineup and the All-CBA Chinese Player First Team.

At the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in February 2024, Yang made an impact in his senior national team debut, scoring 13 points and providing four assists in a 19-minute appearance that contributed to China's decisive 80-49 victory over Mongolia.

