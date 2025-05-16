Chivanga replaces injured Gwandu in Zimbabwe’s Test squad ahead of meeting England

New Delhi, May 16 Zimbabwe have drafted fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga into their squad for next week’s one-off Test against England, starting on May 22 at Trent Bridge. Chivanga comes into the side after Trevor Gwandu was ruled out after suffering a left groin strain during a training session in England.

Chivanga, 31, made his Test debut against the West Indies in February 2023, returns to the national set-up after recovering from an injury sustained during his second and most recent Test played by Zimbabwe - against Ireland in Belfast last year.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said Chivanga’s return provides a timely boost to Zimbabwe’s pace bowling options ahead of the much-anticipated Test against Ben Stokes-led England at the iconic venue located in Nottingham.

The four-day Test match marks Zimbabwe’s first Test appearance on English soil in over two decades, with the last match having taken place in 2003, which was also the debut game of legendary fast bowler James Anderson.

The upcoming Test will also be Zimbabwe’s first international game in any format in England since 2004. Zimbabwe will also be paid a "touring fee" by the hosts’ board, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), marking the first such instance of this happening in the modern-day cricketing world.

After the landmark Test match against England, Zimbabwe will also play a four-day encounter against South Africa from June 3-6 at Arundel, with the game serving as vital preparation for the Proteas ahead of facing Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final, set to happen from June 11-15, at Lord’s.

Zimbabwe Test squad: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Tanaka Chivanga, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams

