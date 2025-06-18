Chris Woakes to lead pace attack as England announce playing XI for first Test

Leeds, June 18 England have announced their playing XI for the opening Test of the five-match series against India, with the familiar opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett set to take charge at the top of the order.

The first Test will begin on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds, as England look to make a strong start in home conditions against a fresh-look Indian side.

The decision to persist with Crawley and Duckett comes as little surprise, with both openers coming into the series in red-hot form. The duo was instrumental in England’s win over Zimbabwe in their recent four-day Test, putting together a double-century opening stand and notching up individual centuries.

Duckett, in particular, has been enjoying a purple patch, translating his red-ball form into the white-ball formats during England’s series against the West Indies.

Crawley, though more mercurial in nature, is known for converting starts into big knocks. The right-hander will be aiming for consistency against a formidable Indian bowling attack.

The opening pair will be followed by a robust middle order featuring Ollie Pope, former captain Joe Root, Harry Brook, and current skipper Ben Stokes. All eyes will be on Root, who remains England’s most reliable Test batter and is coming off a match-winning performance in the recent ODI series against West Indies.

Harry Brook, with a stellar Test record already under his belt, will look to stamp his authority on home soil.

Ben Stokes, returning to full fitness, adds both batting depth and balance to the side. Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, who impressed as Duckett’s opening partner in white-ball cricket, slots in at No. 7 and will don the gloves for the first Test. His presence, alongside all-rounder Chris Woakes at No. 8, ensures England bat deep.

In the bowling department, England will miss the services of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood due to injury, but they have gone with a pace-heavy attack led by Woakes and Brydon Carse, who will share the new ball. Josh Tongue, who impressed in earlier series, will provide the pace through the middle overs, while off-spinner Shoaib Bashir will be England's primary spin option.

With Ben Stokes expected to chip in as the fifth bowler, England appear to have found the balance they were looking for heading into this crucial series.

England XI for 1st Test vs India:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue.

