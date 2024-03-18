Clash of Titans steals the show as Chetan Shivram wins a triple

Mysuru, March 18 Former Indian National Rally champion Chetan Shivram showed great skills as he raced past the flag winning the title in three different classes at the mighty Clash of Titans, a feature event run for the winners of different events in the three-day of Autocross, on the 1.8-km twin track on Sunday.

Nikeetaa Takkale of Pune won the Ladies class defeating a strong field. The 2019 INRC overall champion Chetan Shivram won the prestigious Unrestricted and Indian Open classes before bagging the 1600cc class also.

Jenu Johnson narrowly lost the 1600cc class but annexed the upto 2000cc class. Another INRC former sub group National champion Vaibhav Marathe of Goa won the 1400cc class. Vidit Jain took the SUV class while Darshan Nachappa Kokkengada won the Gypsy class.

