'Classless gesture from Stokes': Panesar hits out at England captain for handshake controversy in Manchester

New Delhi, July 29 Former spinner Monty Panesar has criticised England captain Ben Stokes, stating that his gesture was "classless" when he forcefully tried to call a draw during the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The incident unfolded on the final session of the fourth Test when Stokes tried to persuade Ravindra Jadeja to shake hands and call it a draw, but the Indian all-rounder refused to do so and went on to score his fifth Test century. His batting partner on the crease, Washington Sundar, also completed his maiden Test hundred.

The duo was involved in an unbeaten 203-run stand that brought India back in the game after being reduced to 222/4 just before lunch in their second innings.

Reflecting on Stokes' action in the middle, the veteran cricketer lashed out at him and said their rude behaviour is one of the reasons why people hate England.

"Well, it lacked class. It was being, in England, we're being a bit pompous as well, so it didn't reflect good on them as well. They're good ambassadors of cricket, but I suppose you can see the reasons why people hate England because of the way they behave. That was a very classless gesture from Ben Stokes (on handshake controversy)," Panesar told IANS on Tuesday.

After the unwanted incident, both Jadeja and Sundar completed their respective centuries and shook hands with the English players to call it a draw after a remarkable fightback from Indian batters, including KL Rahul (90), captain Shubman Gill (103) and the two all-rounders.

England currently hold a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series, but India have a chance to draw level by winning the final Test at The Oval in London, starting Thursday.

