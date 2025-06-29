Club WC: Chelsea sink Benfica after extra-time flurry to enter QF

Charlotte, June 29 Chelsea FC struck three goals in extra time to see off SL Benfica and book a FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal clash with Palmeiras.

In a dramatic weather-delayed clash in Charlotte, Angel Di Maria's 95th-minute penalty equalised for the Portuguese side after Reece James gave the Premier League team the lead midway through the second half.

Benfica substitute Gianluca Prestianni was then sent off early in extra time, and Chelsea punished their opponents with goals from Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, reports FIFA.

The Blues largely dominated the contest but struggled to break down Benfica before James’ clever free-kick.

Enzo Maresca’s side almost hit the front early in the piece when Marc Cucurella’s rising drive beat goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, but Antonio Silva was there to head off the line. Benfica were then indebted to Trubin, who stood tall to make excellent saves from Cole Palmer and the lively Cucurella.

Chelsea finally made the breakthrough just after the hour. James looked set to swing in a cross when he stood over a free-kick on the left flank, but instead went for goal and his powerful strike beat the Benfica stopper at his near post.

Benfica steadily began to commit more men forward as they hunted a leveller. They created a first clear chance on 78 minutes when Prestianni skewed a shot wide when well placed.

After an extensive weather delay, Benfica made another push for an equaliser, and they struck five minutes into stoppage time. A penalty was awarded after a VAR review for a handball by Malo Gusto, and Di Maria confidently slotted home.

There was more drama early in extra time when Prestianni was given a red card for a second bookable offence. Even down to ten players, Benfica continued to threaten and Kerem Akturkoglu saw a shot well saved by Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea would have the final say, though, with Nkunku lashing in from close range after Moises Caicedo’s effort squirmed under Trubin. Neto then broke clear and his cool dinked finish put the result beyond doubt, before Dewsbury-Hall added some extra gloss to the scoreline.

The London side will now face Palmeiras – and their Chelsea-bound teenage sensation Estevao – in the quarterfinals at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on July 4.

