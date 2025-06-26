Club WC: Dortmund top group after edging out Ulsan 1-0

Cincinnati, June 26 Borussia Dortmund topped their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group F with a narrow 1-0 win over already-out Ulsan HD on Thursday. They will face the runner up from Group E in Atlanta on July 1.

Daniel Svenssen put the German side ahead in the 36th minute of a first half which was completely dominated by the German side in front of the virtually deserted stands of the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

Borussia had 20 shots in the first half, with eight of those on target, but they were frustrated time after time by Ulsan's South Korean international goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-Woo.

The opening goal finally arrived after a mistake in playing the ball out from defense which allowed the impressive Jobe Bellingham to win possession and set up Svenssen to finally score with a left-foot shot.

It should have been 2-0 soon afterwards but Jo made a stunning save to deny Serhou Guirassy's header.

Ulsan looked to press higher up the field in the second half and Borussia goalkeeper Gregor Kobel was called into action for the first time in the game, although he wasn't forced to make a difficult save.

Yan Couto had a great chance to double Borussia's lead in the 82nd minute, but once again Jo produced a flying save to deny his bouncing left-foot shot.

Carney Chukwuemeka also went close to a second for Borussia in the closing minutes but while his effort was blocked his team never faced serious pressure in the final moment.

We wanted to get through the group stage, we wanted to reach the Round of 16. We’ve achieved that. We’ve finished first and we’re happy about it. Of course, we’re already looking at the possible next opponent. We were looking even before. It’s not like we’re unprepared. Now, because we finished first, we don't play until July 1, so we have enough time to prepare for the opponent," said Niko Kovac, Borussia Dortmund coach.

