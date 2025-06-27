Club WC: Vinicius shines as Madrid beat Salzburg to clinch top spot in Group H

Philadelphia, June 27 Vinicius Jr scored once and provided a brilliant assist as Real Madrid C.F. beat FC Salzburg to clinch top spot in Group H and set up a FIFA Club World Cup last-16 clash with Juventus FC.

The result, coupled with Al Hilal’s victory over CF Pachuca, means Salzburg have been eliminated.

Madrid dominated the first half and, after sustained pressure, made the breakthrough on 40 minutes. Vinicius raced on to a wonderful pass from Jude Bellingham before chopping onto his left foot and rifling a precision drive into the bottom corner. FIFA reports.

Vinicius was in the mood, and he turned provider for Madrid’s second on the stroke of half-time. Facing goal but tightly marked, the reigning Best FIFA Men’s Player set up Federico Valverde with an impudent backheel, and the Uruguayan duly slotted home.

Salzburg, to their credit, came out strongly in the second half and substitute Adam Daghim twice came close to pulling one back. First, his powerful effort forced a fine save from Thibaut Courtois, before he cracked a shot just over the bar. Bellingham then displayed his defensive smarts by making a vital block from Edmund Baidoo.

Xabi Alonso’s men struggled to display their first-half fluency after the break, but put the result beyond any doubt when Gonzalo Garcia netted with a cool chipped finish six minutes from time.

Madrid’s all-European showdown with Juventus will take place in Miami on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Al Hilal produced the result they needed against CF Pachuca at GEODIS Park in Nashville to qualify for the last 16 at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

With the win, the Saudi Arabian side finished second in Group H with five points and will meet Group G winners Manchester City in Orlando on June 30.

