Coetzee included as South Africa pick six uncapped players for tri-series opener in Pakistan

New Delhi, Feb 5 Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has recovered from a left hamstring strain and is now included in South Africa’s 12-man squad for the tri-series opener in Pakistan, happening on February 10 in Lahore against New Zealand.

Coetzee has struggled with groin and hamstring injuries which affected his participation in Tests against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, while the left hamstring strain meant he was out of SA20 2024 for Jo’burg Super Kings after just one match.

For the first game of the tri-series, South Africa will continue to be captained by Temba Bavuma, who will have six uncapped players in batters Matthew Breetzke, Meeka-eel Prince, fast bowlers Gideon Peters and Eathan Bosch – as well as spinner Senuran Muthusamy and all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana.

Mpongwana, 24, has earned his second call-up to the 50-over setup after being part of the ODI squad against India in 2023. Cricket South Africa (CSA) said players will be added to the squad following the SA20 Eliminator between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings happening on Wednesday.

CSA also added that Keshav Maharaj and Heinrich Klaasen would be available for South Africa's second ODI of the tri-series against Pakistan on February 12 in Karachi and that the squad for the remainder of the series would be announced on February 9 after the SA20 final is over.

The tri-series in Pakistan is of huge importance to all three teams, as it’s their last bilateral games before the Champions Trophy starts on February 19. South Africa are in Group B of the eight-team competition alongside Afghanistan, Australia and England.

CSA also said the 12-man squad and support staff headed by Rob Walter for the tri-series opener will depart for Lahore on Wednesday evening, while Champions Trophy squad members like Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen will depart for Pakistan on February 14.

South Africa squad for first tri-series game: Temba Bavuma (captain), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith and Kyle Verreynne

