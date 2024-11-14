'Coming to the City of Joy': Premier League star Sol Campbell named international ambassador for World 25K Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 14 Former Premier League great Sol Campbell is coming to the City of Joy as the ex-England footballer has been named international event ambassador for 2024 World 25K (TSW 25K), the world’s first World Athletics Gold Label 25K.

At 50, Campbell is still considered one of football’s most iconic and versatile defenders.

"Coming to the City of Joy would be a huge pleasure. Being an Englishman, I know India through cricket, but I have heard that this city is known for its sport-loving people. I am excited to be in Kolkata, a sporting city and part of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, a race that has united the community and works towards a healthy and active life," said Campbell ahead of his arrival to Kolkata.

"Anyone who loves football has to love running, that is what makes you the best! So I call out to all the football and sports lovers in West Bengal and India to join me at the startline of Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata on Sunday, 15th December 2024,” he said.

Campbell began his professional career at Tottenham Hotspur, emerging from their youth system to become a standout player. His defensive mastery quickly caught his attention, and he made a bold and controversial move to Arsenal in 2001, which became one of the most talked-about transfers in Premier League history.

At Arsenal, he became a lynchpin of the famous "Invincibles" squad during the 2003-04 season, when they went undefeated in the league, a historic achievement that has rarely been matched. His contributions extended beyond club football, as he represented England in multiple major tournaments and earned over 70 caps for his country.

Off the pitch, Campbell’s legacy goes beyond just football. He has become an advocate for diversity and equality in the sport, often speaking on the lack of representation of coloured players in coaching and leadership roles within football.

“I am impressed with the work Tata Steel World 25K has done for philanthropy. That is the legacy we should all aim to leave behind… give back to society and strive to make it better for all. This is very close to my heart and motivates me to get up and do something good every day,” Campbell said.

The ninth edition of Tata Steel World Kolkata 25K is scheduled for December 15.

“We are very excited to have Sol Campbell as our international event ambassador. His contribution to the game of football and, thereafter, his contribution to society is an inspiring tale of courage, discipline, and fortitude,” said Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor