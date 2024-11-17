Confidence is high: Tamil Thalaivas hoping to carry momentum from Bengal Warriorz win

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 : In a commanding performance at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Tamil Thalaivas emerged victorious with a convincing 46-31 win over Bengal Warriorz in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

The 15-point margin victory was highlighted by exceptional defensive performances, with Moein Shafaghi, Amir Hossein Bastami, and Nitesh Kumar each securing High 5s, while Vishal Chahal reached a Super 10.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Tamil Thalaivas' star raider Narender Kandola expressed satisfaction with the team's execution and said that they have worked for several days before the match.

"We had a clear strategy that we worked on for several days leading up to this match. Initially, after our previous match, we had identified some areas of concern with our combinations, but the team worked hard to address them," Narender was quoted in a release from PKL as saying.

They were without the services of Sachin Tanwar but in his absence, young raider Vishal Chahal stepped up, scoring a Super 10 and helping his team to the win.

"Sachin had some issues before the match, so we brought in Vishal. We are happy with his performance as he repaid the faith put in him," he added.

The victory marks a significant turnaround for the Tamil Thalaivas, who had been looking to regain their momentum in the tournament after four straight losses. "This win has definitely boosted our confidence. Our coaching staff and team will maintain this momentum as we prepare for upcoming challenges."

When asked about the team's defensive masterclass, which saw three players achieve High 5s, Kandola emphasized the importance of team preparation. "We worked extensively on our coordination and strategy. Everyone executed their role perfectly, and that's what led to such a comprehensive victory."

Looking ahead, Kandola remained focused on the team's approach to future matches. "Every team in this league is strong and comes with their own strategies. We'll continue to prepare thoroughly and adapt our game plan accordingly. The key is to maintain this level of performance consistently."

