Confident of strong bounce-back against Telugu Titans: Assistant coach Upendra Singh

Noida (Uttar Pradesh)[India], November 11 : UP Yoddhas exhibited a commendable performance but conceded a narrow 35-33 defeat to U Mumba in their inaugural home fixture of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Sunday evening.

The match saw stellar performances from UP Yoddhas' raiders, notably Bharat Hooda's impressive Super 10, complemented by Shivam Choudhary's raiding efforts.

In a display of tactical superiority during the initial phase, UP Yoddhas executed a perfectly coordinated all out against U Mumba in the 14th minute. The defensive unit, under the astute leadership of stand-in captain Sumit, demonstrated exceptional coordination from the left corner position.

Commenting on the team's performance, Assistant Coach Upendra Singh said, "Our team showed great coordination in the first half, and the early all out demonstrated our strategic preparation. The way our raiders and defenders complemented each other was particularly encouraging."

However, assistant coach Upendra Singh acknowledged that small lapses in concentration in the latter stages of the match ultimately led to the loss. "While we had a strong start, those last one or two minutes proved crucial. In such tight situations, even a single point can make the difference between victory and defeat."

Reflecting on the defensive strategy, Coach Upendra Singh highlighted the tactical adjustments made during the game. "We made some changes to our defensive lineup, and while some of those worked in our favour, consistency is key. We need to execute our plans more consistently over the entire 40 minutes."

Looking ahead to the upcoming match against Telugu Titans, the Assistant Coach expressed confidence in his team's ability to bounce back. "We'll take the learnings from this match forward. The team is already focused on our next challenge against Telugu Titans. We believe in our preparation process and expect to showcase a strong performance in the upcoming match."

The UP Yoddhas will face Telugu Titans in their next home game on Thursday, November 14, looking to bounce back and secure their first victory of the home leg.

