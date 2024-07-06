Copa America and Euro Schedule: England and Netherlands face tough tests; Brazil & Uruguay to battle it out in QF

New Delhi, July 6 The Copa America and the European Championships are nearing the business end of the tournament. Saturday’s fixtures will see the top four sides in both tournaments be confirmed.

All eyes will be on the battle of the heavyweights with Brazil and Uruguay set to clash at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada. Brazil have had a topsy-turvy start to their tournament with the side finishing second in their group behind Colombia.

Uruguay on the other hand are tied with Argentina as the record winners of the tournament (15 times) with the side being in top form heading into the game having scored nine goals in their three Group stage games.

Colombia have been on a 25-game unbeaten streak and will be hoping to beat Panama in what is expected to be a one-sided encounter.

With Argentina and Canada already set up for the first semi-final of the tournament, the winners of Colombia vs Panama and Brazil vs Uruguay will face each other in the next round.

England will be facing a tough test in their quarter-final matchup against in-form Switzerland. The Three Lions have been struggling to score and just managed to scrape past Slovakia in their Round of 16 game with a 2-1 win after extra-time.

Reports suggest that Southgate may be looking to switch the formation to a back three to take on the swift counter-attacking side.

Netherlands will be full of confidence heading into their game against Turkey having breezed past Romania with a 3-0 win in the Round of 16. The Dutch have not reached the semi-finals of the Euros since 2004. Turkey on the other hand will hope to continue their dream run and make their first semi-final appearance since 2008.

Euro Cup schedule:

Saturday: England vs Switzerland 9:30 PM IST

Sunday: Netherlands vs Turkey 12:30 AM IST

Copa America schedule:

Sunday: Colombia vs Panama 3:30 AM IST

Sunday: Brazil vs Uruguay 6:30 AM IST

