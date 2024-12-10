"Country is changing, moving ahead under the leadership of PM Modi": Sports Minister Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], December 10 : Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that India is changing and moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve the target of making India a developed nation by 2047.

'Viksit Bharat 2047' is an initiative aimed at realizing India's aspiration of becoming a developed nation by its centennial year of independence.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always spoken of achieving the target by 2047. He has said multiple times, "I am working 24X7 for 2047."

Mandaviya believes that under the leadership of PM Modi, India is changing and progressing. While speaking to reporters he said, "Today, I got the opportunity to participate in an event - 'Vikasit Bharat Yuva Connect' at the JNU. The country is changing and moving ahead under the leadership of PM Modi.

The Viksit Bharat Youth Leaders Dialogue is a key initiative ahead of the National Youth Festival 2025 which was announced at a press conference last month at the Sports Authority of India, Regional Centre (SAI RC), Mumbai.

"On January 11, 12 (2025) - the 'Vikasit Bharat Youth Dialogue' is scheduled to be organised in which the youths will put forth their ideas for Vikasit Bharat before PM Modi," Mandaviya added.

To advance the goal of a developed India by 2047 among youth, the "Viksit Bharat Ambassador -Yuva Connect" program has been conceptualized with the aim of fostering youth engagement and leadership in the developmental transformation of India.

These events are organised around discussions on the concept of Viksit Bharat with young people in educational institutions throughout India. Youth also get an opportunity to interact with eminent speakers.

Through these programs, emphasis is laid on values such as national identity, civic engagement, social cohesion, human capital development, critical thinking, and empowerment, so that students are better prepared to contribute positively to their societies. These interactions not only enhance individual growth but also strengthen the fabric of the nation as a whole.

