'Country Stands with You': Rahul Gandhi Backs Wrestler Vinesh Phogat After Disqualification

Vinesh Phogat has been excluded from participating in the women's wrestling final today after she was found to be 150 grams overweight. Meanwhile, her health also deteriorated, but Wrestling Association President Sanjay Singh assured that everything is normal, and she is resting in the sports village. However, seeing the situation, Rahul Gandhi tweeted in support of Vinesh, stating that she is not one to lose easily.

The Congress leader expressed, "It is unfortunate that Vinesh Phogat, India's pride, who reached the finals by defeating world champion wrestlers, was disqualified on technical grounds. We hope that the Indian Olympic Association will strongly challenge this decision and get justice for the country's daughter. Vinesh is not one to lose courage."

Rahul Gandhi further added,"We are confident that she will return to the arena with more strength. You have always made the country proud, Vinesh. Even today, the whole country stands with you as your strength."

विश्वविजेता पहलवानों को हरा कर फाइनल में पहुंची भारत की शान विनेश फोगाट का तकनीकी आधार पर अयोग्य घोषित किया जाना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।



हमें पूरी उम्मीद है कि भारतीय ओलंपिक संघ इस निर्णय को मजबूती से चैलेंज कर देश की बेटी को न्याय दिलाएगा।



विनेश हिम्मत हारने वालों में से नहीं हैं,… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 7, 2024

Can Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification Be Overturned?

As per the Source there is limited flexibility for negotiation once an athlete fails to meet the required standards. Prime Minister Modi reached out directly to IOA President PT Usha to gather detailed information about the situation and to explore possible solutions. He urged PT Usha to utilize all available avenues to assist Ms. Phogat, including the possibility of filing a strong protest against her disqualification if deemed necessary.