County Championships: Hassan Ali returns to Warwickshire for third season

Edgbaston, Jan 24 Pakistan’s experienced pace bowler Hassan Ali will continue his association with Warwickshire County Cricket Club, signing a new deal that ensures his availability for the 2025 season across all formats. The 30-year-old is set to rejoin the Bears from May 29 to the end of September, marking his third consecutive season with the club.

Hassan, a bowler with over 140 international caps for Pakistan, has been a pivotal figure for Warwickshire since his arrival. In his debut season, Hassan claimed an impressive 33 wickets, including 24 in the County Championship and nine in the Vitality Blast, showcasing his adaptability across formats. Last season, Hassan made a strong start in the Vitality Blast, taking 10 wickets in the first five games, including a Player of the Match performance with 3-20 in the opening fixture against Durham. However, an elbow injury prematurely ended his campaign.

Following surgery and a thorough rehabilitation program, conducted collaboratively by Warwickshire and Pakistan’s medical teams, Hassan has returned to full fitness and is eager to hit the ground running in 2025.

Speaking about his return, Hassan expressed his love for Warwickshire and the fans at Edgbaston. “I said last year that Edgbaston felt like a second home to me…but it’s becoming more like a first home now,” said Hassan in the club release. “I love playing for Warwickshire, playing for the Bears fans. And I hope they see by the way I play how much I want to win for this Club.

“Being awarded my White Bear Cap in 2023 was among the proudest moments in my career, and I want to make lots more special memories with the Bears next season. Last year was unlucky with the injury. I felt I was bowling well and taking plenty of wickets in the Blast. But I’m back bowling 100 percent in training and focused on joining up with Warwickshire next season,” he said.

One of the concerns during Hassan’s tenure with Warwickshire has been his availability, particularly with unexpected call-ups from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Last season, his inclusion in Pakistan’s squad for the May tour of Ireland limited him to just three County Championship appearances.

However, Warwickshire’s First Team Coach Mark Robinson confirmed that the club has received assurances from the PCB about Hassan’s availability for the 2025 season. “His call-up last May came out of the blue and took Hassan away from our County Championship start. We’ve had reassurances this year from the PCB that Hassan will be able to focus on the Bears, which is great news,” said Robinson.

Robinson emphasised Hassan’s value to the team, not just as a wicket-taker but also as an inspirational figure in the dressing room.

“Hassan is a heart-on-the-sleeve performer who always gives his all to the cause. He’s a proven wicket-taker at the highest level and was flying with us last season before the injury. He brings real energy to the place, the dressing room, and on the pitch and inspires everyone around him with his enthusiasm. I’m looking forward to welcoming him back into the Bears fold.”

With his rehab complete and his focus on Warwickshire for the upcoming season, Hassan Ali will be available for the start of the Vitality Blast campaign in May and the subsequent County Championship matches.

