CPL 2024: South Africa's Shamsi, Nortje to replace injured Hasaranga, Thushara in Patriots

New Delhi [India], August 9 : South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi and Anrich Nortje will replace Sri Lanka players Wanindu Hasaranga and Nuwan Thushara in the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots squad in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024.

Patriots have signed Tabraiz Shamsi and Anrich Nortje as replacements for star Sri Lankan players after they suffered an injury.

Nortje is yet to make his CPL debut. However, Shamsi has already played 32 games, including 27 for the Patriots. Shamsi has picked up 33 wickets in those matches for the Patriots at an economy rate of 7.06.

Before the start of the ODI series between Sri Lanka and Indian, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) released an official statement to confirm Hasaranga being ruled out of the 50-over series.

"Wanindu Hasaranga will miss the remainder of the ODI series, as the player has suffered an injury to his left hamstring. He experienced pain in his left hamstring while delivering the last ball of his 10th over during the first ODI. An MRI performed on the player, following this, confirmed the injury...," SLC said in a statement.

Hasaranga was one of the standout performers for the hosts in the first ODI. He picked three scalps, including stalwart batter Virat Kohl and KL Rahul's wicket, and gave away 58 runs in his 10-over spell.

Meanwhile, Thushara has broken a finger in his left hand at training before the start of the white-ball series against India.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots squad for CPL 2024: Kyle Mayers, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Sikandar Raza, Anrich Nortje, Andre Fletcher, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Mikyle Louis, Odean Smith, Joshua da Silva, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan John, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Layne.

