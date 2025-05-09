Cresswell, Fabianski, Coufal and Ings to depart West Ham United at end of season

London, May 9 West Ham United have announced that Aaron Cresswell, Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal and Danny Ings will leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of the 2024/25 season.

The four members were part of the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League-winning squad and all played their part in one of the most successful periods in West Ham United’s history. They will depart having made a combined total of more than 800 first-team appearances between them.

“Aaron, Lukasz, Vladimir and Danny have been a pleasure to work with in my time here so far - all brilliant professionals on and off the pitch, with fantastic experience in the Premier League, and clearly loved and admired by their team-mates and everyone here at the Club.

“We still have three important matches to play this season, and I know that their focus will be 100% on helping the team in any way they can in those games, but we felt it was important to confirm this news now, out of respect for them and the service they have given to the Club, and to allow our supporters to show their appreciation at our final home match of the season," said head coach Graham Potter.

Cresswell, 35, will leave after eleven seasons with West Ham United - the longest unbroken top-flight career of any individual player at the club in the Premier League era. Since signing from Ipswich Town in the summer of 2014, the reliable left-back has made almost 370 appearances in Claret and Blue and earned full England international honours, as well as the Hammer of the Year award in his debut season.

Fabianski, who recently celebrated his 40th birthday, achieved the same feat, winning the Hammer of the Year award in 2019 after joining from Swansea City the previous summer. The Polish international goalkeeper has played 215 times so far in his seven seasons at the club.

Czech international defender Coufal, 32, signed in October 2020, has made almost 180 appearances for the club and was named Hammer of the Year runner-up in his first season while former England striker Ings has so far made 69 appearances since joining from Aston Villa in January 2023.

"Season Ticket Holders and Hammers fans will have the opportunity to bid farewell to the quartet when Nottingham Forest visit London Stadium for our final Premier League home match of the season on May 18.

"Everyone at West Ham United would like to sincerely thank Aaron, Łukasz, Vladimir and Danny for their dedicated service to the Club. They will depart at the end of the season with our love and appreciation for their contribution during a period that brought memorable success," read the statement by the club.

