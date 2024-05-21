Cricket: Afghanistan appoint Dwayne Bravo as bowling consultant for 2024 T20 World Cup

Kabul, May 21 The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced the appointment of West Indies legend, Dwayne Bravo as the team’s bowling consultant for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Bravo was a vital part of the West Indies side that lifted the T20 World Cup in 2016 and his experience, not just in ICC tournaments but of playing in the Caribbean, could prove to be of great importance for the Afghanistan side.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be played in the USA and Caribbean from June 1 and the final will be played on June 29. Afghanistan are in Group C along with New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Uganda, and two-time winner and co-hosts West Indies.

Bravo is one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of the format and had a highly successful career which saw him score more than 7000 runs and become the leading wicket-taker (625) in T20 cricket.

He also served as the bowling coach for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, a franchise with which the 40-year-old won four IPL trophies. This is a very positive addition to the Afghanistan team that had impressed a lot during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

