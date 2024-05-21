Cricket Australia reveals sale dates for India and Pakistan fan zones for season 24/25

New Delhi, May 21 The presale of tickets for the fan zones for the eagerly anticipated five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and six-match ODI and T20 series against Pakistan are set for release from June 4.

Fans from across the world will have another chance to secure their ticket on general sale commencing from 14 June.

The Pakistan men’s cricket team will feature in three matches each an ODI and a T20I series, commencing from November 4 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). CA has announced that a specific seating area will be designated for Pakistani fans across all six venues, situated near prayer areas and offering a halal food selection. Complete details regarding the Pakistan fan zone will be unveiled in due course.

Meanwhile, the Indian men's cricket team is set to grace Australian soil for a gripping five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy showdown later this year. The NRMA men's Test series will commence on November 22, igniting passion among cricket fans worldwide. Dedicated seating zones will be available for sale across all five venues. Enthusiastic fans are encouraged to don the iconic blue attire and bring traditional Dhol for a family-friendly atmosphere. Full particulars of the Indian Fan Zone will be shared soon.

Tickets for the dedicated fan zones during the India and Pakistan series will be available for 30 to 70 AUD on ticket while tickets for matches scheduled in Perth will be available exclusively through Ticket Master.

As part of the multicultural action plan, Cricket Australia is committed to providing great experiences for multicultural cricket fans from diverse backgrounds and fostering inclusivity.

