Cricket Australia to set up India Fan Zones at all venues for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

Melbourne, May 14 Cricket Australia have announced that there will set up dedicated seating areas for Indian fans across all five venues for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which include the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

"Aligned with Cricket Australia's Multicultural Action Plan, the fan zones will foster an inclusive environment for Indian cricket fans and create an electrifying atmosphere," Cricket Australia release read.

Further details on the India Fan Zones will be shared shortly, it said.

The men's Test series between India and Australia will kick off on November 22 in Perth, followed by a thrilling Day-Night Test in Adelaide on December 6.

Both teams will then battle it out for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Gabba on December 14, followed by the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, and then finishing up with the Pink Test at the SCG on January 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor