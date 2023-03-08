Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez's house targeted by thieves

Lahore, March 8 Cash, including foreign currency, and other valuables were stolen from the house of former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez in Lahore, reports said on Wednesday.

As per the FIR lodged on a complaint of the cricketer's uncle Shahid Iqbal, unidentified thieves broke into the locked house in Lahore's posh DHA area after scaling its walls when the family was in Islamabad, the Dawn reported.

