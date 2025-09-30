Cricketer Tilak Varma calls on Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Sep 30 Young cricketer Tilak Varma, the hero of India’s victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister felicitated Tilak Verma and applauded his key role in defeating Pakistan in the final at Dubai on Sunday.

The cricketer also presented a cricket bat to the Chief Minister.

Varma received a hero's welcome at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Monday night. "Overwhelmed by the love and support from Hyderabad today. Truly grateful to every Indian for standing by me. Jai Hind,” he posted on Instagram.

The 22-year-old batter played a heroic inning of 69 not out to steer India to victory when the team was struggling after losing three early wickets.

The left-hander, who smashed four sixes and three boundaries, was adjudged 'Man of the Match’.

Varma, son of an electrician, on Tuesday visited Legal Cricket Academy at Lingampalli, where he trained. Accompanied by his childhood coach and mentor, Salam Bayash, the emerging star interacted with youngsters on the ground.

A large number of people gathered to catch a glimpse of the cricketer, who was seen holding the national flag.

Talking to media persons, the cricketer said he would always remain indebted to his childhood coach Salam. He said, like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, he always respects his coach a lot.

The young Hyderabadi said the innings he played against Pakistan on Sunday was better than his two centuries.

Talking about the final, Varma said the Pakistani team came hard at them after they lost three early wickets, but he tried to remain calm.

“We had already lost three wickets. I felt that if I come under pressure, I will not only be letting down myself but I will be letting down the entire country,” he said.

Varma said the Pakistani players said many things, but he remained calm and let the bat do the talking.

“We were playing just a sport. If we allow emotions to overcome us, we can’t play,” he said in reply to another question.

