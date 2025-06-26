Cristiano Ronaldo extends stay at Al Nassr until 2027

New Delhi, June 26 Cristiano Ronaldo has ended months of speculation over his club's future by signing a contract extension with Al Nassr that will keep him at the Saudi Arabian club until 2027.

The Portuguese icon made the announcement official on Thursday with a post on the social media platform X, declaring, “A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together.” Al Nassr soon followed with a confirmation: “Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at @AlNassrFC until 2027.”

Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in late 2022 following a high-profile exit from Manchester United, has been prolific in front of goal, scoring 93 times in 105 appearances across competitions.

His move to Saudi Arabia marked a significant shift in global football, drawing international attention to the Saudi Pro League and setting the stage for a wave of star arrivals in the region.

The extension comes after weeks of speculation regarding a potential departure. Ronaldo’s contract had been due to expire this summer, and his cryptic post following Al Nassr’s final match of the 2024–25 season — “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”. This added fuel to rumours that he might be on the move.

That speculation only intensified after Al Nassr finished third in the league, missing out on a spot in the Asian Champions League Elite, despite Ronaldo reaching the milestone of 800 club goals.

Further uncertainty arose last month when FIFA president Gianni Infantino mentioned discussions about Ronaldo potentially featuring in the expanded 2025 Club World Cup. “There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup…who knows, who knows,” Infantino said, hinting at a possible temporary transfer.

But Ronaldo himself put those rumours to rest during a pre-match press conference ahead of Portugal’s UEFA Nations League final against Spain. “It’s almost decided that I will not take part in the FIFA Club World Cup, despite receiving many invitations and proposals,” he said. “There have been talks, contacts…but you have to think about short, medium and long-term.”

