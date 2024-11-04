Croatia and Argentina complete 2025 United Cup field

Perth, Nov 4 Croatia and Argentina have qualified for the United Cup in 2025 and round out the top 18 countries set to compete across Perth and Sydney.

Croatia will be led by Paris Olympic Games singles silver medallist and Wimbledon semifinalist Donna Vekic and former world No.12 Borna Coric for the third consecutive year. Seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion Ivan Dodig will also star as part of the Croatian side, the organisers said.

"It’s honestly my favourite tournament of the year. We have great energy in the team. Borna has been my friend for more than 20 years. It feels like a little family. We are not a team, we are a family. To be pushing each other and supporting each other especially at the beginning of the year, it’s special," Vekic said.

Team Croatia are into Group A in Perth to set up thrilling matches against top seeds Team USA and Canada during the group stage.

They play Team Canada in their opening tie on December 28 at RAC Arena. Twenty-eight-year-old Vekic will face Leylah Fernandez and Coco Gauff in her singles matches.

"It’s going to be two really tough matches to start the year. But that’s what we want, I think it’s great preparation for the Australian Open. I think I’ll have to train extra harder in the off season, which is great motivation as well," she said.

Argentina, who missed out on last year's United Cup after taking part in the inaugural edition, will mark their second appearance at the tournament. They will be led by world No.40 Tomas Martin Etcheverry and a Roland Garros semifinalist in 2020 Nadia Podoroska, in Group F.

Argentina face host country Australia on the opening night of play in Sydney on December 28 at Ken Rosewall Arena, followed by Great Britain two days later.

The innovative mixed team event will be staged December 27, 2024 to January 5, 2025.

