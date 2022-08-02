CWG 2022: Shot putter Manpreet Kaur qualifies for final, Dutee Chand fails to qualify for semifinal of Women's 100m

Indian shot putter Manpreet Kaur qualified for the final of the women's shot put event after delivering a good performance at the qualifying event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Kaur qualified for the final after achieving the best throw of 16.78 m in her third attempt.

She started with a throw of 15.83 m in her first attempt. Kaur's second attempt was better as she threw 16.68 m. She achieved a throw of 16.78 m in her final attempt and booked her ticket to the final.

She finished fourth in her group and at the seventh position overall in the qualification event.

The final is scheduled for Wednesday.

On the other hand, sprinter Dutee Chand disappointed in Heat 5 of the Women's 100 m Round 1 event. She finished fourth and clocked a time of 11.55 seconds and failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

Above her was Nigeria's Joy Chinenye Udo Gabriel, who clocked 11.43 seconds. Bahamas' Tynia Gaither was in the second position, clocking 11.19 seconds. At the first position was Trinidad's Michelle-Lee Ahye, who clocked 11.14 seconds. These three athletes qualified for the next stage.

Earlier, Indian athletes Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya made it to the finals of the men's long jump event after landing in the top three in the qualification rounds of their respective groups at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Tuesday.

In his group A qualification round, Sreeshankar made a jump of 8.05 m in his first attempt. This was all the Indian needed to reach the final. He was at the top of the leaderboard from the get-go and nobody could outdo him. At the second position was Laquan Nairan of Bahamas with the best jump of 7.90 m. Jovan van Vuuren of South Africa was in the third position with the best jump of 7.87 m. The top eight athletes from the group qualified for the finals.

In the Group B qualification round, Anees was also off to a good start, making a jump of 7.49 m in his first attempt. He made a jump of 7.68 m in his second attempt and another 7.49 m in his third attempt, finishing with the best of 7.68 m.

He finished as third in his group, next to Emanuel Archibald of Guyana who had the best jump of 7.83 m in his first attempt. At the second was Christopher Mitrevski of Australia, who pulled off the best jump of 7.76 m. Anees finished and qualified for the final as the 8th-best jumper. A total of 12 athletes qualified for the final.

Next, from 12:03 AM onwards will start the qualifying round of the Men's High Jump. Tejaswin Shankar will represent India in this.

Women's Discus Throw final will take place from 12:52 PM onwards, where Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon will be in action.

