Dabang Delhi full squad for Pro Kabaddi League Season 9
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 6, 2022 05:45 PM 2022-10-06T17:45:22+5:30 2022-10-06T17:45:52+5:30
Defending Champions Dabang Delhi KC made some interesting buys during the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 auctions. The Delhi-based ...
Defending Champions Dabang Delhi KC made some interesting buys during the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 auctions. The Delhi-based team - who have been one of the most consistent franchises in the last three seasons - will be aiming to start the PKL 9 season on a confident note.
Dabang Delhi - who finished the league stage as the second team with 79 points following 12 wins, 6 defeats and 4 ties last season - will begin their campaign in season 9 against U Mumba at Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru, on October 7.
Here is a look at Dabang Delhi KC PKL 2022 Squad
Raiders: Naveen Kumar Goyat (C), Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar
Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Md. Liton Ali (Bangladesh), Aakash
All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad (Iran).
Coach: Krishan Kumar HoodaOpen in app