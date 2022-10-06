Dabang Delhi full squad for Pro Kabaddi League Season 9

Defending Champions Dabang Delhi KC made some interesting buys during the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 auctions. The Delhi-based team - who have been one of the most consistent franchises in the last three seasons - will be aiming to start the PKL 9 season on a confident note.

Dabang Delhi - who finished the league stage as the second team with 79 points following 12 wins, 6 defeats and 4 ties last season - will begin their campaign in season 9 against U Mumba at Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru, on October 7.

Here is a look at Dabang Delhi KC PKL 2022 Squad

Raiders: Naveen Kumar Goyat (C), Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar

Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Md. Liton Ali (Bangladesh), Aakash

All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad (Iran).

Coach: Krishan Kumar Hooda