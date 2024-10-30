Damon Hill urges Red Bull to rein in Verstappen’s aggressive driving after Mexico City GP clash

New Delhi, Oct 30 After a dramatic and controversial Mexico City Grand Prix, former Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill has called on Red Bull Racing to address Max Verstappen's aggressive driving style following a series of incidents that saw Verstappen penalised twice and finish in sixth place.

Verstappen's actions, which included two aggressive moves against title rival Lando Norris, led to two separate 10-second penalties and two penalty points on his super license, ultimately narrowing his championship lead over Norris to 47 points ahead of this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Hill, a seasoned critic of racing conduct, believes Red Bull has been overly permissive with Verstappen, allowing him a level of freedom on track that could potentially harm his long-term reputation. “There’s never any attempt to publicly describe his driver in a way that other people would recognise it,” Hill said on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast. “It is always a protective comment from Christian about Max. It almost appears as though Max is free to do whatever he likes.”

Horner, in his defense of Verstappen, argued that while the Turn Four penalty was questionable based on team data, he understood the penalty for the Turn Eight manoeuvre. He acknowledged Verstappen's aggressive style, stating that Verstappen would “always drive aggressively” within Formula 1’s regulations.

However, Hill cautioned that Red Bull may need to discuss boundaries with their star driver: “His team will never criticise the way he drives. And I think if you're in a competition, that's probably fine to do that publicly. But really, at some point, there has to be a conversation. It’s the responsibility of the team to also contribute to the driver's attitude.”

The tensions between Verstappen and Norris have escalated over recent races, with another flashpoint occurring just a week prior at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin. During that race, Norris was penalized for leaving the track and gaining an advantage while overtaking Verstappen, sparking debates over Formula 1’s overtaking regulations, which suggest that the driver reaching the corner’s apex first has priority.

Reflecting on the matter, F1 commentator and former driver Martin Brundle warned that Verstappen’s contentious on-track behaviour might “taint his legacy.” Both Brundle and Hill, who raced against legends like Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, saw similar controversies in the careers of these iconic drivers. Hill highlighted the ferocity of Senna’s racing, noting that even the Brazilian icon faced scrutiny over his aggressive tactics.

“Ayrton Senna was very brutal with some of his tactics and his aggressiveness, and that was questioned at the time as well,” Hill said. “He was a formidable competitor, and sometimes the anger in him got the better of him.”

Hill suggested that F1’s regulatory body, the FIA, has a duty to balance competition with control. “The FIA or the sporting authorities have to step in,” Hill stated. “They have to be able to say, ‘OK, we want competition and see that fieriness, but it has to be controlled. It can’t just be a demolition derby to keep your place or deny everyone getting a place just because you don’t want to be overtaken.’”

Looking to Verstappen’s future in the sport, Hill expressed hope that the 26-year-old would channel his raw talent into skilful, rather than aggressive, racing. “I think Max if he carries on like that, there will be long-term questions over whether or not it was wise for him to drive like that. He’s got so much talent, he’s got so much ability. He could always use that skill to defeat his opponents. It shouldn’t just be a dodgem race.”

