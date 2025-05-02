DaNiAL, Tejas to represent India at WAVES Esports Championship

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : Danial "DaNiAL" Patel and Tejaskumar Hasmukhbhai Bhoi will represent Team India at the WAVES Esports Championship (WESC), organised by the Esports Federation of India (ESFI), in Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre from Friday.

The duo will clash against players from five foreign countries in the International leg after emerging victorious in the fiercely contested India leg of WESC 2025, which saw the top Phase winners battle it out for national supremacy, according to the WESC press release.

From a field of over 35,000 participants, the Indian leg brought together the top eight players in two titleseFootball and World Cricket Championship 3from the four WESC 2025 phases. In an intense showdown, DaNiAL clinched the top spot in eFootball while Tejas outperformed his peers in WCC3. In the international leg, DaNiAL will face opponents from Malaysia, Laos, and Thailand in eFootball, while Tejas will compete against representatives from Nepal and Sri Lanka in WCC3.

Speaking on the occasion, ESFI President, Lokesh Suji, said, "I am incredibly proud of DaNiAL and Tejas for earning the honour of representing India at the inaugural WAVES Esports Summit. WAVES has been instrumental in unearthing talent from every corner of the country. Their qualification reflects the rising calibre of Indian esports, and I'm confident they'll make the nation proud on the international stage."

Esports holds a significant place within the AVGC-XR pillar of the WAVES Summit, recognising the burgeoning gaming and competitive video gaming scene in India. This dynamic segment benefits from the global Summit's impressive scale, anticipating over 5,000 delegates from 100 countries and the participation of more than 750 creators.

Amidst this vibrant setting, DaNiAL and Tejas will be honoured with the WAVES Trophy on May 4, celebrating their triumph in the Indian leg. Joining them in recognition will be Love Sharma and Pappu Kumar Priyedarshiwho secured second and third place in WCC3along with Akash Rudro Dhar and Pawan Kampelli, who rounded out the podium in eFootball. The overall international champions will be honoured with WESC Medals at the Creatosphere Award Ceremony on May 4.

On his triumph in the Indian leg and his preparations ahead, DaNiAL said: "I'm incredibly proud of this victoryit's a testament to the hard work, discipline, and support from everyone around me. Winning here is just the beginning, and I'm excited to take this momentum into the international stage. My preparation for the international leg will be even more intense. I'll be analyzing top players, refining my strategies, and staying mentally and physically sharp. This next step is huge, and I'm committed to giving it everything I have."

Speaking on his qualification and the chance to represent India, Tejas said: "I feel very proud about qualifying for the finals in the waves. I will try to accept the opportunity that I have got to bring glory to India, and I will try my best to bring the trophy to India. I am ready for the finals. The preparations are intense. I will come back after winning."

As the governing body for esports in India, ESFI has been instrumental in shaping the country's competitive gaming landscape. With a track record that includes the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Esports Championship, and affiliations with leading global bodies, ESFI now proudly hosts WESC as part of its commitment to putting India on the international esports map.

