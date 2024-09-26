Daniel Ricciardo departs Red Bull, Liam Lawson to replace him for remainder of season

New Delhi [India], September 26 : Daniel Ricciardo will leave RB with immediate effect, ending his second stint in Formula 1.

New Zealander Liam Lawson will replace him for the final six races of the season, according to Formula 1.

Ricciardo returned to Formula 1 last year with AlphaTauri, later renamed Red Bull, and has had a mixed season.

Despite scoring points on five occasions, including a stellar fourth place in the Sprint at Miami, his form hasn't been sufficient to secure his place with the team.

Currently, Ricciardo sits 14th in the drivers' standings, trailing teammate Yuki Tsunoda by 10 points.

His last race, the Singapore Grand Prix, saw him finish 18th, albeit with the fastest lap marking a disappointing end to his current Formula 1 tenure.

With no race seat likely for the 2025 season, Ricciardo's future in the sport remains uncertain.

Although there's a vacancy at Sauber/Audi, no talks have been reported, with Valtteri Bottas expected to retain his seat.

Ricciardo's departure may signify the end of a distinguished Formula 1 career, highlighted by eight wins, 32 podiums, and 1,329 points across 258 Grand Prix races.

His 14-season career saw him compete for HRT, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Renault, McLaren, and Red Bull.

"He has brought a lot of experience and talent to the Team with a fantastic attitude, which has helped everyone to develop and foster a tight team spirit," the boss, Laurent Makis said, as per quoted by Formula 1.

"Daniel has been a true gentleman both on and off the track and never without that smile. He will be missed, but will always hold a special place within the Red Bull family," he added.

As Ricciardo exits, Red Bull has appointed reserve driver Liam Lawson as his replacement for the rest of the season.

Lawson's first race will be the upcoming United States Grand Prix in Austin. The New Zealander's promotion marks a significant opportunity to prove his capabilities on the world stage.

Lawson's debut was at the Zandvoort Grand Prix as a super sup for the injured Ricciardo.

