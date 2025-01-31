Davis Cup 2025: Returning Mukund, Ramkumar to lead India’s challenge against Togo

New Delhi, Jan 31 Seasoned players Mukund Sasikumar and Ramkumar Ramanathan will lead Team India’s challenge in the men’s singles matches for their Davis Cup 2025 World Group I Playoffs tie against Togo, scheduled to be played at DLTA Complex on February 1-2.

Mukund and Ramkumar, the team’s highest-ranked singles players, will face Togo’s Liova Ajavon and Thomas Setodji, respectively, on day one of the clash, before the order will be reversed for day two, pitching Mukund against Setodji and Ramkumar against Ajavon in the final two rubbers. Meanwhile, experienced men’s doubles star N Sriram Balaji and rising sensation Rithvik Bollipalli will pair up to compete in the sole doubles tie of the clash on day two, squaring up against Setodji and Padio Isak.

The tie will follow the traditional Davis Cup format, with two singles matches on the opening day and a doubles match followed by the reverse singles on the second day. All matches will be played as best-of-three sets, promising fast-paced, high-stakes action. The winner of the tie will advance to World Group I while the losing team will compete in World Group II during the September 2025 window.

Speaking about the draw Anil Jain, president, All India Tennis Association said, “As we come together for the Davis Cup 2025 World Group I Playoffs Draw between India and Togo, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all the players. This is an opportunity to uphold the spirit of this prestigious competition, showcase your talents on the global stage, to play with determination, integrity, and sportsmanship. I am confident that the fans will be treated to an exceptional display of brilliant tennis action over the next two days. Let’s create unforgettable memories and inspire future generations. Best of luck to all the participants.”

Team India’s non-playing captain, Rohit Rajpal, gave his views on the draw and said, “Very happy that Sasi (Mukund) is playing number one for the team and hopefully we’ll get on to a good start. From their side, I believe they have switched their number one and two players, but we are ready for that.”

“We have been watching them practice, they are looking good, hitting the ball well. They have beaten many good teams along the way and are on a trot. We’re expecting a good match,” Rajpal added.

The matches will take place at DLTA Complex in New Delhi, with free entry for all spectators to come and support the teams. The event will also be broadcasted live on Doordarshan Sports.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor