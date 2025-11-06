DC environment has always felt like family, want to carry this into WPL 2026, says Shafali

New Delhi, Nov 6 Fresh off a match-winning performance in India’s historic 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup triumph, opener Shafali Verma, one of the five retained players by Delhi Capitals, said the environment at the franchise has always felt like a family and that they want to carry this emotion into 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season.

Shafali delivered a stellar all-round performance in the ODI World Cup final against South Africa – making 87 off 78 balls and picking two crucial wickets. “The team has always felt like a family. If you see anyone down, any player will go and make them feel confident.”

“We’ve had this environment since the first season, which the owners, staff and management have built together. We want to carry that into 2026. We always try to give our best and hopefully this time we lift the cup,” she said in a video posted on the franchise’s Instagram account.

Jemimah, who struck an unbeaten 127 in the semifinal against Australia, expressed her gratitude for the continued backing from the franchise. “This team always stands by each other. Whether we win or lose, we feel the support and freedom to play our way, be it from the owners, the coaching staff, or the management.”

“This is what makes DC special. Each other look out for each other and gives it their all. I feel so blessed. The last three years of the WPL have been the best three years of my life.,” she said.

Apart from Jemimah and Shafali, Delhi Capitals have also retained overseas all-rounders Annabel Sutherland and Marizanne Kapp, as well as uncapped batter Niki Prasad, who captained India to 2025 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup win.

“This team is very welcoming right from the start. We'll definitely put up a really good show and win it this time,” said Niki. The franchise will enter the mega auction with 13 available slots and a remaining purse of INR 5.70 crore, with an aim to make a rock-solid squad for WPL 2026.

