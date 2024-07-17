Deepa Malik appointed as sub-regional representative for South Asia in Asian Paralympic Committee

New Delhi [India], July 17 : Dr Deepa Malik, a distinguished Paralympian and the first ever Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympic Games, was appointed as the sub-regional representative for South Asia by the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC).

This historic appointment, confirmed during the 34th Executive Board meeting of the APC, signifies a significant step forward for gender diversity and athlete-centric leadership in para-sports.

Dr. Malik's appointment brings the number of female representatives on the APC Executive Board to five, making it the highest female representation on the board in the history of the organization. Her role will involve representing South Asian nations and advocating for the development and promotion of para-sports across the region. Dr. Malik's extensive experience, profound skills, and unwavering commitment to para-sports make her an ideal candidate for this esteemed position.

President of the Asian Paralympic Committee, Majid Rashed, emphasized the importance of diversity within the board, stating, "Having more women during our Executive Board meetings is a very positive step forward, especially when one voice is of someone with the experience, skills and wisdom of Dr. Deepa Malik. The APC acknowledges Dr. Deepa's extensive experience and is confident that our members from the South Asia Subregion will be excellently represented by you on the APC Executive Board."

Elated by her appointment, Dr. Malik expressed her enthusiasm and commitment, saying that "It is an honor and an opportunity for me to represent South Asia and be a voice for our region. India for long is a flag bearer of 'Vasudev Kutumbakam' and now is also a right time to take a step forward in taking the lead in contributing to this one big family, it is time for me to represent India at a bigger level and contribute in the collective growth of parasports and 'inclusion through sports' at large because the Paralympic Movement is not important just for a country, rather it is a virtue for the betterment of person with disabilities, choosing the medium of sports to empower them."

"Hence this leadership role - in responsibility for the subregion of South Asia - is an honor and privilege to work with neighboring countries in creating the conducive environment coupled with cohesive effort to form the bedrock for the all-round upliftment & development of para-sports in this region," she added.

Dr. Malik's appointment also aligns with the Paralympic Committee of India's broader mission to foster excellence and inclusivity in para-sports. PCI President Devendra Jhajharia congratulated Dr. Malik on her new role, stating, "This is a defining moment for Indian Paralympics. It is the right step in the overall development of sports in this region. I wholeheartedly welcome this announcement. We will collaborate with Dr. Deepa Malik and the APC to develop para-sports across the region. PCI is truly happy that APC has shown trust in our former president and our champion player."

This appointment marks a significant milestone in the history of the APC and the PCI, showcasing India's leadership and commitment to the global para-sports community. Dr Malik is also the former President of the Paralympic Committee of India, having served as PCI President from 2020 to March 2024. Her role as the sub-regional representative for South Asia will undoubtedly enhance the visibility and development of para-sports, paving the way for future athletes to achieve greatness.

