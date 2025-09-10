Defending champions New Zealand announce Women’s Cricket World Cup squad

New Delhi, Sep 10 The defending T20I world champions have unveiled an outfit with multiple names bound for their first-ever Cricket World Cup.

Having undergone a transition since the previous edition of the tournament which they hosted back in 2022, New Zealand have included six players in their squad who will feature at their first 50-over Cricket World Cup and four that will appear at their first senior ICC event.

Of them, 22-year-old all-rounder Flora Devonshire has received her maiden ODI call-up after impressing at domestic level during the most recent home summer, as per ICC.

Sophie Devine will once again captain New Zealand at the tournament in what will be her fifth World Cup appearance and the last time she features in ODI cricket for her country.

Fellow veteran Suzie Bates also plays at her fifth 50-over World Cup, pacer Lea Tahuhu is attending her fourth, while Maddy Green and Melie Kerr are attending their third.

New Zealand coach Ben Sawyer praised all the players that won selection in the squad.

“A huge congratulations to all 15 players named to represent New Zealand at this World Cup,” said Sawyer.

“I’d like to especially acknowledge the four players set for their first World Cup - they’ve all earned this opportunity and I’m excited to see what impact they can have on the tournament.

“I’m really pleased with the balance of the squad. I think we’ve got the right mix to tackle what we’ll come up against in terms of conditions and opposition.”

Sawyer said it wasn’t an easy squad to select, with regulars Fran Jonas, Lauren Down, Molly Penfold and Hannah Rowe among the players to miss selection.

“It’s never easy when you have multiple players pushing for the same spot and that of course made for some tough selection calls," he said.

“Having to leave out the likes of Fran in favour of Flora was a tough decision. We know Fran is a quality player and at 21 we believe she still has her best years in front of her."

Sawyer said the team were well prepared for the tournament and is confident they can match their heroics from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup last year when they won the title.

“I can honestly say that in the four world events I’ve been part of with this group, we are the best prepared we’ve ever been," Sawyer said.

“Having no international cricket in our calendar since April has given us the ability to work really hard on our physical skills in particular, which is something that could be the difference in India.”

New Zealand's first match at the tournament comes against Australia in Indore on October 1.

New Zealand Squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu

