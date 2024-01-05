Defending Champs Ethiopians Hayle Lemi Berhanu, Anchialem Haymanot to headline Mumbai Marathon

Mumbai, 5 Jan Defending champions and event record holders Ethiopians Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Anchialem Haymanot will headline the 19th edition of the Mumbai Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, scheduled on January 7.

Earlier this year, Berhanu clocked 2:07:32 and Haymanot logged an incredible 2:24:15 on her debut, to win in Mumbai with new event records. Later, Haymanot improved her timing to 2:22:23 in Amsterdam while finishing sixth where Berhanu posted a season-best 2:05:48 to finish at fifth.

Speaking about returning to the Mumbai Marathon, Berhanu said: "I won the 2023 edition of the Mumbai marathon under perfect conditions. It was indeed a surprise and unexpected win at that time. But I want to make sure that I replicate my victory in January as I'm confident of finishing on top in 2024".

However, it will not be an easy task for both runners to wrest their titles again in 2024. As many as six other men and two other women runners who had personal bests superior to the current Mumbai course records have entered the fray to challenge the reigning champions.

The US $405,000 prize money event will witness some of the finest athletes take centre-stage. With equal prize money for men and women winners, the first three in each race stand to win US $50,000, $25,000 and $10,000. The USD 15,000 bonus also awaits those who break the existing event records.

Ethiopian Kinde Atanw (30), who is credited with a PB of 2:03:51, which he achieved while winning the Valencia Marathon in 2019--will be the leading name among the men. Incidentally, Atanaw finished third during the World 10K in Bengaluru way back in 2014 on his previous appearance in India.

Lelisa Desisa, the 2019 World Champion, together with four fellow Ethiopian runners and Eritrean Merhawi Kesete will give Hayle Lemi a run for his money this time. Kesete finished ninth in Mumbai in 2020.

Desisa, who had his earlier appearances in India through the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, where he finished third in 2011, and Delhi Half Marathon in three consecutive years (2010-2012, including a victory in 2010) is credited with the second-fastest time (2:04:45) among those men who entered for the 2024 race.

On his numerous international ventures, Desisa also captured two Boston marathon wins besides a title victory in New York among the big ones.

The women's line-up includes two Ethiopians and one Kenyan runner to make it tough for Anchialem in the upcoming race in Mumbai. Country-mates Tadelech Bekele, the 2018 London Marathon podium finisher, and Sofia Assefa--the 2012 London Olympics steeplechase silver medalist who clocked an impressive 2:23:33 on her marathon debut in Amsterdam this October will be the main challenge to the defending champion.

Speaking about returning to the Mumbai Marathon, Haymanot said: "I ran my maiden marathon in Mumbai and was lucky to win the race. I am eager to repeat the feat once again in 2024"

The Mumbai Marathon is one of the designated marathon races to qualify for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.

