"Delayed Asian Games won't impact Paris Olympics 2024 preparations," feels Neeraj Chopra

New Delhi [India], July 3 : Indian javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra believes that the postponement of the Hangzhou Asian Games won't have any negative impact on his training for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"Yes, the Asian Games 2023 is scheduled late. But I don't think it'll have too much of an impact. We'll still have around eight to 10 months to prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympics," Neeraj Chopra said during a media interaction organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Because of COVID-19 restrictions in China, the Asian Games that were initially scheduled for 2022 were moved up by a year. Neeraj's 2023 season was prolonged by the delay, giving him less time to get ready for his defence of the Olympic gold medal in the men's javelin throw in Paris.

"It means that I won't be able to take a long break after the Hangzhou Games. We will have to start practising early and can't let our fitness levels drop. That'll be a big challenge," Chopra added.

The Summer Olympics in Paris will take place in July-August 2024. The final significant tournament of the year for Neeraj Chopra will be the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, which is slated to run from September 23 to October 8.

Neeraj, however, will compete at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, which will take place in Budapest from August 19 to 27 before the Hangzhou Asian Games.

"The world championships gold medal is still missing from my cabinet. My focus for the next few weeks is on preparing for Budapest. At the moment, my goal is to achieve my best physical condition for the world championships," Chopra, who won a silver at the 2022 world championships in Oregon, said.

Following a recent injury comeback, Neeraj Chopra won the Lausanne leg of the 2023 Diamond League series. However, the Indian javelin champion acknowledges that his current level of fitness is still insufficient for high-profile competitions like the world championships, Asian Games, and Diamond League Finals.

"I have to go with 100 per cent fitness in these events. If I am not physically fit, I will also not be mentally ready. Not only the physical aspect, but the mental aspect is also important," Neeraj Chopra said.

