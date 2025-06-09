Delhi GM Open: Narayanan, Deepan, Abhijeet, Diptayan, Petrosyan continue winning streaks on Day 3

New Delhi [India], June 9 : Day 3 of the 21st Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament 2025 delivered another thrilling chapter at Tivoli Gardens, Chattarpur, as Round 4 featured several high-stakes matchups and standout performances from both Indian and international contenders.

India's top seed Grandmaster (GM), Narayanan S L , led the charge with a solid win over Vietnam's GM Nguyen Duc Hoa, while Diptayan Ghosh, Deepan Chakkravarthy, and Abhijeet Gupta each registered clinical victories to maintain their momentum. Among international players, Manuel Petrosyan, Mihail Nikitenko, Mamikon Gharibyan, Boris Savchenko, and Luka Paichadze also continued their winning runs with confident performances.

The day also saw key draws in closely contested games, including Aleksej Aleksandrov vs Karthik Venkataraman, and Aronyak Ghosh vs Mikulas Manik, as top boards fought to hold ground in an increasingly tight field, as per the Delhi GM Open press release.

Adding to India's strong showing at the top, Dinesh Sharma and Harsh Suresh notched up important wins to stay in the lead group, while Aditya S Samant continued his consistent run with another solid victory, keeping himself in contention as the tournament progresses.

A noteworthy performance came from Bivor Adak, who held Pantsulaia Levan to a draw a result that reflects the grit and growth of India's grassroots chess talent.

Now in its 21st edition, the Delhi GM Open continues to draw global attention as Asia's largest classical-format open chess tournament. With over 2,500 participants from more than 20 countries, including 24 Grandmasters, and a record prize pool of Rs1.21 crore, the tournament stands as a premier stage for chess excellence and talent discovery.

Organised under the aegis of the All India Chess Federation, the event remains a cornerstone of India's competitive chess calendar and a true celebration of the sport's growing appeal.

