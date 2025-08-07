Delhi HC declines interim relief in petitions pertaining to BFI elections

New Delhi [India], August 7 : The Hon'ble High Court of Delhi today heard four writ petitions filed by the Delhi Amateur Boxing Association, Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association, Gujarat Boxing Association, and Madhya Pradesh Boxing Association in relation to the upcoming elections of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) scheduled for August 21, the BFI said in a release.

As per the release, the Delhi Amateur Boxing Association specifically sought an interim stay on the conduct of the elections, while the associations from Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh challenged the validity of the BFI's newly adopted Constitution, alleging that it is ultra vires. These associations also prayed for a direction to appoint a new Returning Officer for the said elections.

The Hon'ble Court, however, did not grant any interim relief to the petitioners. The Hon'ble Court has, however, directed that the elections shall remain subject to the final outcome of the present writ petitions, the BFI release said.

Senior Counsel appearing for the Interim Committee of BFI submitted that 30 out of 34 State and Union Territory member units have approved the amended Constitution, which has also received approval from World Boxing, the international governing body. It was further submitted that the majority of the member units are in favour of conducting the elections expeditiously.

Advocate Parth Goswami, counsel appearing on behalf of the Interim Committee of BFI, confirmed that the Hon'ble Court has not stayed the elections and has directed the respondents to file their respective replies. The matter remains pending for further consideration before the Hon'ble Court, the BFI release added.

