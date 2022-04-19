Delhi-NCR Open 2022: Amardeep Malik, Manu Gandas shoot 65 for joint first-round lead

Noida, April 19 Noida's Amardeep Malik and Gurugram's Manu Gandas shot scores of seven-under 65 to take the joint lead in round one of the Delhi-NCR Open 2022, a Rs. 40 lakh event, being played at the Noida Golf Course.

Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah, Chandigarh-based Abhijit Singh Chadha and Shivendra Singh Sisodia of Gurugram were tied third with matching scores of 66.

Malik, a two-time winner on the PGTI, was off to a flying start at his home course as he scored four birdies in his first six holes hitting his irons well and rolling in the putts. Malik then added another birdie and bogey on the back nine before sinking an eagle on the first hole from four feet.

The 36-year-old Malik's longest putt of the day was the 15-feet birdie conversion on the second. Malik's progress slowed down thereafter as his putter went cold on the front nine as he missed some short putts.

Manu Gandas began his tournament with an eagle on the first where he had a lucky break after his drive rebounded off a tree back onto the fairway. His second shot then landed a couple of feet from the flag to give him the ideal start.

Gandas, a two-time winner on the PGTI, thereafter added six more birdies and a bogey to his card as he went five-under on the four par-5s. He made a great recovery for birdie on the par-5 eighth after finding the adjoining fairway with his second shot.

Among the pre-tournament favourites, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu began with a 73 to be tied 48th while defending champion Udayan Mane signed for a 74 to be tied 65th.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor